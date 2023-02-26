Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 8,765 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $60,350,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

