Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

