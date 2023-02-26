Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

