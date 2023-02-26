Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 404,828 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,828 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $44,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.