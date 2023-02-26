Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $69.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

