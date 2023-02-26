Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.