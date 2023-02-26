Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $73,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

