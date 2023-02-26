Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average is $160.56. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

