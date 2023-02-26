Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 72,239 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 743,051 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 494,494 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 48,809.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 293,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 292,857 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 268,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,177 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,081 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

