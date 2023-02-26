Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 72,239 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
