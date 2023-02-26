Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Purchased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

