Westlake Co. (WLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 16th

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $12.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Westlake Price Performance
WLK stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,415. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Westlake by 236.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Westlake
Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
