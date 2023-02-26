Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

