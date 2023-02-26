WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0929 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $70.99 million and approximately $703,779.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,554,615 coins and its circulating supply is 764,086,848 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

