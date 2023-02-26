Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 6,877 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

