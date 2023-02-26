Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 6,877 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.72.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
