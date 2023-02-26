Wolfe Research Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AME. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

