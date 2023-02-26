Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $161,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 100.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6,370.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 431,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 29.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.13 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.97.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.