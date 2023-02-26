Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.97.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its position in shares of Workday by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

