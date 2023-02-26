Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $108.00 at Citigroup

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Workiva

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Workiva by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

