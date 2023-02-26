Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $309.20 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $72.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $309.20 or 0.01312095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,792,000 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

