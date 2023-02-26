Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and $49,500.95 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,660,103,711 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,520,414,310.289 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36103858 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $49,883.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

