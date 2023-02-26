Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.10 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $177.00 million and $61,985.34 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,541,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,701,866 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,487,000 with 1,736,647,629 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.10124876 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,077.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

