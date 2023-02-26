XDC Network (XDC) Price Hits $0.0268

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, XDC Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. XDC Network has a total market cap of $370.80 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00420638 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.29 or 0.28432354 BTC.

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,948,055 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.