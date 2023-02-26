Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2,256.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $320.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $479.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

