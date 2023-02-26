Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.21.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

