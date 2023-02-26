Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

FRA:ZAL opened at €37.82 ($40.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.46. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

