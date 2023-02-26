Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €46.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €37.82 ($40.23) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.46.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

