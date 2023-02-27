1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.22 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $113.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

