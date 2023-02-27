238,075 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.73% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. 20,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,432. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

