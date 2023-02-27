2,598 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX remained flat at $210.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 201,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.