6,094 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,764. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

