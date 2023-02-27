800,000 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Acquired by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.20% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

