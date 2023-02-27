Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 720,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,470. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

