Acala Token Price Down 7% Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $84.97 million and $3.73 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.14184751 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,436,005.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

