Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $320.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $479.21. The company has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

