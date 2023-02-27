Advance ZincTek Limited (ANO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, January 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Advance ZincTek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Insider Activity

In other Advance ZincTek news, insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$45,180.00 ($31,158.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,837. 71.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advance ZincTek

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

