Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Stock Performance

About Aemetis

AMTX traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.85. 386,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

