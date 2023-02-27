AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in AeroVironment by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AeroVironment by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -266.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

