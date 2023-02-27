AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.
Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Activity
In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of AeroVironment
AeroVironment Price Performance
Shares of AVAV stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -266.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
Further Reading
