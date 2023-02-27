AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

