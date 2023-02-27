Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.532 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

AEM opened at C$61.83 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,204,394.77. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

