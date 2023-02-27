Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Sold by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lessened its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,745 shares during the period. Akoya Biosciences makes up 0.6% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 2.04% of Akoya Biosciences worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,979,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 250,258 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,813 shares of company stock worth $324,547 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKYA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.21. 16,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,667. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $463.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.10.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

