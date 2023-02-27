Alchemy Pay One Day Trading Volume Tops $121.26 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $205.13 million and $121.26 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

