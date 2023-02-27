Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Separately, Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,714,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

