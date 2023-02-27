Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 1,382 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50.

Shares of ALGT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $176.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

