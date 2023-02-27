Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of Allegion worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.