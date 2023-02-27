Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($260.64) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($263.83) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Allianz Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €215.20 ($228.94) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($220.00). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €214.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €193.03.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.