Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.47.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $189.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

