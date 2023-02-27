Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.33.

AIF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Altus Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday.

AIF opened at C$60.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.25. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$41.27 and a 12-month high of C$61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

