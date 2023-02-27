Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Ameresco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. 323,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $86.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
