American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 365,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 660,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

