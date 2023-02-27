American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

American Software Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of AMSWA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.97. 172,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,947. The firm has a market cap of $437.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.80. American Software has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

